Himachal industry department prepares DPR on bulk drug park in Haroli

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Department of Industries on Wednesday submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the Bulk Drug Park proposed at Haroli in Una district to the state government.

Director of industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that the DPR was prepared in a record time of fewer than 15 days despite it being a highly technical project.

He said the capital cost of the project was around ₹1923 crore out of which the grant-in-aid from GoI is ₹1000 crore, and the balance funding of ₹923 will be done by the state government.

Many infrastructure facilities have been proposed in the project, including a steam plant with a capacity of 300 TPH, power infrastructure with 120 MW-capacity, water infra along with a water reservoir having a capacity of 15 MLD, a solvent extraction plant and a common effluent plant with zero liquid discharge catering to the chemical discharge of 5 MLD etc.

The project will be executed by a State Implementation Agency (SIA).

Prajapati said 6 multi-fuel boilers will be built in the park for the generation of steam to meet the demand and will also produce an additional 36 MW of power.

Expressing his pleasure for the timely submission of the DPR, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the DPR will be evaluated and submitted to the centre shortly. The CM said that Bulk Drug Park would attract investments of about ₹50,000 crore and would likely generate 30,000 jobs.

“The project will boost the socio-economic development for entire the region and will not only meet the API demand of the pharma industry of the state but also cater to the demand of the Pharma across the country,” said Thakur.

