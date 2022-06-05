Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stone for 16 projects in Solan’s Doon

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 development projects worth about ₹98 crore at Chandi in Doon assembly constituency of Solan district.

These include a new drinking water scheme a PHC, three bridges and a 33 KV power substation.

He also laid foundation stone of two bridges and an ayurvedic health centre.

Jai Ram, while addressing the public at Chandi Mela ground, said his government has ensured all round and equitable development of the state. “The government has accelerated the pace of development, especially in the geographically difficult and backward areas of the state,” he said, adding that during the tenure of the present government, inaugurations and foundation stones of various schemes worth Rs. 400 crore have been done in the Doon assembly constituency.

The present government, he said, has benefited senior citizens and other eligible people through social security pension. He said as a new initiative to provide health security to the needy people, the HP government launched Mukhya Mantri Himcare Yojana. He said more than 2.5 lakh people have benefited from the scheme.