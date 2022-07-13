Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth ₹8 crore at Seraj’s Shikawari.

Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth ₹5.12 crore in Shikawari. He said they would go a long way in providing better health irrigation facilities to the people in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the deity culture of Himachal was not only unique, but also has great influence on the lives of the people of the state.

The CM also inaugurated ₹66-lakh augmentation of WSS LOP Shikawari and ₹1.05-crore inspection hut at Shikawari Jal Shakti Vibhag.

He also planted a sapling of deodar on the premises of the newly constructed Jal Shakti inspection hut. Jai Ram laid foundation stones of ₹90-lakh bridge on Bakhali khad at Khedi and ₹39-lakh panchayat community centre at Lehthach.