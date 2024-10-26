Himachal: Kangra hydro project repairs stalled as impasse between mgmt, locals drags on

More than five months after the leak in the hydroelectric project’s penstock near Multhan village in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, the repair and maintenance work is yet to be carried out as the impasse between the project management and the villagers continues over the issue of compensation. On May 10, the 25-MW Lambadug Hydroelectric Project suffered a leak in its penstock, causing damage to property and farmlands in Multhan village in the Chhota Bhangal (Barot) region of Kangra district. (HT File)

While the project management maintains that they are ready to pay the compensation calculated by the revenue department, the villagers are demanding for more.

The project management have raised concerns claiming that villagers are not allowing the project authorities to use the path in their village for accessing the project site to repair the penstock leakage site and make the project functional.

On May 10, the 25-MW Lambadug Hydroelectric Project suffered a leak in its penstock, causing damage to property and farmlands in Multhan village in the Chhota Bhangal (Barot) region of Kangra district. The gushing water from the project entered houses, shops and agricultural fields as panicked residents hurried to safer locations.

The Lambadug Hydroelectric Power Project is being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which is a holding company of KU Hydro Power Private Limited.

Harpal Singh, joint chief operating officer of KU Hydro Private Limited, said the deadlock still continues between residents of Multhan village and KU Hydro. “We had appealed in the high court on 13 September, following which, the court passed directions on 17 September to the deputy commissioner to resolve the matter within three weeks,” he added.

“The issue is still not resolved and the restoration work is at standstill. After the incident, the revenue department calculated total loss to the tune of ₹2.24 crore and KU Hydro is ready to deposit the money into government accounts for further payments to villagers. Multhan residents are asking ₹25 lakh compensation to each family, whereas families’ details are not available,” Singh said.

KU hydro had last month approached the Himachal Pradesh high court, where they argued that the residents of Multhan village are not allowing the project authorities to use a path in their village for accessing the project site in order to repair the penstock leakage site and to make the project functional. The villagers are demanding more compensation.

The high court had directed the deputy commissioner Kangra to take appropriate measures for resolving the deadlock between the project authorities and the Multhan villagers, and enable them to use the path through the village for accessing the project site in order to repair the penstock leakage site.

The court had also directed the Kangra DC to hold meetings with all stakeholders in the matter and safeguard the interests of villagers as well.

Multhan panchayat pradhan Suresh Kumar (Bhanto) said the farmland of local villagers has been destroyed to such a level that it will remain uncultivable for the next 10 to 15 years. “The villagers are seeking compensation as per their crop losses. While shopkeepers in the market have received compensation ten times higher, the project authorities are unwilling to provide the compensation demanded by the villagers,” he said.

“They are not engaging with the Panchayat or the villagers. The villagers obstructed access to the project after being sidelined by the project management. It is essential that they deal with the Panchayat and the community to address the damages caused. Until a satisfactory agreement is reached, we will not allow them to use our path,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa said, “We are trying to make the villagers understand that this situation also impacts the state exchequer as the project remains unfunctional. We sympathise with the villagers and believe they should receive genuine compensation. The company is offering them compensation that exceeds their losses. We are trying to persuade them, and if necessary, we will take appropriate action in due course.”