Himachal: Landslide hits petrol pump site in Kangra, six labourers injured

Six labourers were injured after a landslide struck a petrol station construction site near Kangra Flour Mill on the Kangra-Tanda road on Monday night.

Police said the incident took place at 9.10pm. The labourers were admitted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, from where one of the seriously injured has been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The landslide occurred at the site where land was being excavated for the construction of a petrol pump.

Sources said the fields above the petrol pump site were filled with water for paddy plantation and may have triggered the landslide.

Among the injured labourers, four are from West Bengal and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The seriously injured has been identified as Rajeev Kumar, 19, of Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal.