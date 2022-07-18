Himachal: Malana faces ration shortage as flashfloods snap road links

Two weeks after a cloudburst triggered flashfloods and damaged roads leading to the hydel power project near Malana village in Kullu district, residents have reported an acute shortage of ration supplies.

The Malana panchayat comprises two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad and has a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women.

The remote village infamous for producing high-quality cannabis was on July 6 cut from the rest of the district following a flashflood, which caused heavy damage to the hydel power plant built on Malana nullah, a tributary of Parvati river.

At least 30 workers of the power company were stranded inside the building after the water from nullah damaged the road. They were rescued later. The road link to the Malana power project, which further connects the remote village, was snapped causing difficulties for the villages. The road is damaged close to a tunnel of the 109MW hydel power project.

“We have begun to run short of ration in the village. We have made a request to the district administration for help in maintaining the ration supplies,” said Raju Ram, a village pradhan. Former Lok Sabha member from Mandi and Kullu legislator Maheshwar Singh also spoke to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, asking him to make available a chopper to drop ration at the village.

There are nearly 10 shops in the village that provide ration to about 400 households. The villagers, particularly those in their old age, are facing problems to meet their medical requirements. “My father fell seriously ill. We had to take him to Kullu for a check-up, but faced great hardships during the commute as motorable road as well as trails were damaged due to rains. I had to hire labourers to carry my father on the back till Jarhi village, which is nearly 8km away,” says Birma Devi, a villager whose father Swaru Ram is undergoing g treatment in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

“There was 20 quintal of flour and as much rice available in the civil supplies ration shop. We are ensuring that supplies are maintained in the village,” said Kullu deputy commissioner Ashutosh Garg. “The road till the power project would be restored within a week,” he added.

The village is governed by its deity and decisions are made by its two houses -- Jyestahang and Shestang. The Jyestahang is the upper house while Shestang is the lower one, but Jamlu Devta’s verdict is final for the villagers, who have successfully preserved their tradition and culture. Villagers consider themselves descendants of Greek king Alexander. It is believed that a few of Alexander’s soldiers settled in the village which is famous worldwide for its cannabis production. Last year, in view of the increasing rush of visitors, local deity Jamlu Devta had imposed a ban on setting up of hotels and restaurants in and around the village, that has about two dozen guest houses.

