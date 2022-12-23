Himachal likely to witness snow, rain on Christmas

‘White Christmas’ is expected in Himachal Pradesh as the meteorological department has predicted snowfall and rains on December 25 and 26, raising hopes of the hospitality industry as well as the farming community.

The state is under the grip of intense cold but has not witnessed rains for around two months now, delaying the sowing of rabi crops.

The dry spell is attributed to lack of western disturbances, a phenomenon which brings rain and snow in the northwestern region.

According to the MeT department, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 98% deficit rainfall in December till date. Eleven out of 12 districts, except Lahaul and Spiti, have experienced no rainfall or snowfall even as the temperatures are plunging below zero in many parts.

“The dry spell is likely to end on December 25 with light snowfall in the higher reaches as a fresh western disturbance becomes active over the region,” said Surender Paul, director of Shimla MeT centre.

“The spell of snow and rains is likely to continue a day after Christmas,” he added.

Paul said there is a warning of yellow alert for moderate to dense fog coupled with intense cold wave in the plain areas, mainly four districts of Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur, on Friday. The foggy conditions would continue in Mandi and Bilaspur till December 26.

The cold would also impact the crops. Fog may result in tissue injury, stunted growth, discolouration and wilting in the plant while frost may cause bacterial disease in injured plants.

Cold wave will affect milk production among milch cattle during severe winter.

Temperatures plummet

The cold wave has intensified in the state with night temperature plummeting below freezing point in several places. Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in HP recording minimum temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 7.7 degrees at Keylong and minus 3.1 in Kalpa of Kinnaur.

Sundernagar in Mandi and Bhunter in Kullu shivered at minus 0.7 degrees, Solan at minus 0.3 degrees, Reckong Peo at minus 0.6 degrees and Seobagh at minus 1.

State capital Shimla experienced a low of 4.2 degrees, Dalhousie 4.3 degrees, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees and Palampur 3 degrees Celsius.

Tourism industry expects good business

Meanwhile, the snow forecast has also raised hopes of tourism industry for good festive season business.

Vijay Inder Karan, a hotelier in Dharamshala, said the tourist footfall currently is quite low in the state. However, it may pick up after December 24 as winter vacations start in neighbouring Punjab.

“If it snows, the footfall will definitely increase,” he added. Winter remains a lean season in Himachal. However, tourist influx increases manifold when it snows as people from plains rush to the hills.

Farmers eagerly await rains

The farming community in the state is also awaiting rainfall eagerly. The prolonged dry spell has delayed sowing of major rabi crops.

In areas where sowing has been done, the crops are withering due to lack of rain.

Gian Chand Thakur, a farmer from Mandi, said he has sowed wheat in his fields but if it doesn’t rain, the crop could be damaged immensely.

