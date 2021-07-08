Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 172 fresh Covid infections, 1 death
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 172 fresh Covid infections, 1 death

Of the new cases, 46 were reported in Chamba, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 20 in Solan, 15 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, four each in Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and three in Una
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Of the new cases, 46 were reported in Chamba, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 20 in Solan, 15 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, four each in Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and three in Una .   (Aqil Khan /HT)

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 172 fresh cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,117, while the death toll mounted to 3,470 after one more patient succumbed.

Of the new cases, 46 were reported in Chamba, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 20 in Solan, 15 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, six in Kullu, four each in Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur and three in Una. The recoveries reached 1,98,282 after 159 people recuperated. The state has 1,338 infected people.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 45,997 cases, followed by Mandi (27,307), Shimla (25,319), Solan (22,271), Sirmaur (15,347), Hamirpur (14,421), Una (13,350), Bilaspur (12,739), Chamba (11,411), Kullu (8,958), Kinnaur (3,266) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,731).

Tourists should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour: CM

The sudden spurt in the tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh after the government relaxed travel restrictions has raised concern. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Corona has not ended, we all should understand this. There is heavy tourist influx in Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala. We have directed the district administrations to ensure that crowds and traffic are controlled. Tourist are welcome to the state, but they should not indulge in hooliganism and follow covid-appropriate behaviour.”

A health department spokesperson also emphasised on the need to follow Covid protocol to prevent a third wave.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP