Himachal logs 186 fresh Covid infections

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 186 fresh Covid infections on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,12,913, while the death toll mounted to 3,569 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Mandi, 39 in Shimla, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Hamirpur, 12 in Chamba, 10 in Bilaspur, nine in Kullu, six in Lahaul-Spiti, three in Solan and two each in Kinnaur and Una.

The active cases came down to 1,965, while recoveries reached 2,07,356 after 293 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 47,514 cases, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,645 and 26,531 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,539 cases, Sirmaur 15,432, Hamirpur 15,204, Una 13,531, Chamba 13,413, Bilaspur 13,366, Kullu 9,464, Kinnaur 3,391 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,883.

