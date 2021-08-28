Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 186 fresh Covid infections
The active cases came down to 1,965, while recoveries reached 2,07,356 after 293 people recuperated. (Representative photo/Reuters)
The active cases came down to 1,965, while recoveries reached 2,07,356 after 293 people recuperated. (Representative photo/Reuters)
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 186 fresh Covid infections

Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Mandi, 39 in Shimla, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Hamirpur, 12 in Chamba, 10 in Bilaspur, nine in Kullu, six in Lahaul-Spiti, three in Solan and two each in Kinnaur and Una
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:34 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 186 fresh Covid infections on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 2,12,913, while the death toll mounted to 3,569 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported in Mandi, 39 in Shimla, 33 in Kangra, 28 in Hamirpur, 12 in Chamba, 10 in Bilaspur, nine in Kullu, six in Lahaul-Spiti, three in Solan and two each in Kinnaur and Una.

The active cases came down to 1,965, while recoveries reached 2,07,356 after 293 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 47,514 cases, followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,645 and 26,531 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,539 cases, Sirmaur 15,432, Hamirpur 15,204, Una 13,531, Chamba 13,413, Bilaspur 13,366, Kullu 9,464, Kinnaur 3,391 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,883.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.