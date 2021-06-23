Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 188 fresh Covid infections, five deaths

Recoveries have reach 1,95,055 after 314 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,276
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:31 AM IST
A medic administers a vaccine to a woman in Mandi on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 188 fresh Covid-19 infections on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 2,00,791 while the death toll mounted to 3,437 after five more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 36 were reported in Shimla, 28 in Mandi, 21 in Chamba, 19 Kangra, 18 in Kullu, 16 in Bilaspur, 15 in Una, 12 in Solan, 11 in Hamirpur and six each in Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

One fatality each was reported in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Una.

Recoveries have reach 1,95,055 after 314 people recuperated while the active cases have come down to 2,276.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,697 cases so far followed by Mandi where 26,962 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,972 cases.

Solan has 22,150 cases, Sirmaur 15,264, Hamirpur 14,270, Una 13,212, Bilaspur 12,568, Chamba 10,988, Kullu, 8,802, Kinnaur 3,205 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,701.

