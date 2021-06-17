Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal logs 233 fresh infections, four deaths

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 233 new cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 1,99,430, while the death toll mounted to 3,398 after four more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 41 were reported in Kangra, 32 in Shimla, 29 in Mandi, 26 each in Bilaspur and Sirmaur, 19 each in Chamba and Una, 16 in Hamirpur, 11 in Solan, seven in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti.

Three fatalities were reported Kangra and one in Hamirpur.

Recoveries reached 1,92,256 after 523 people recuperated while the active cases have whittled down to 3,733.

In terms of the cases, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,407 cases followed by Mandi where 26,752 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,813 cases. Solan has 22,089 cases, Sirmaur 15,191, Hamirpur 14,174, Una 13,143, Bilaspur 12,487, Chamba 10,806, Kullu, 8,703, Kinnaur 3,182 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,681.

