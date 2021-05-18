Himachal logs 3,546 fresh infections, 58 deaths

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 3,546 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 1,63,786 while the death toll mounted to 2,369 after 58 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases 1,215 were reported in Kangra, 429 in Mandi, 389 in Sirmaur, 344 in Hamirpur, 300 in Shimla, 242 in Bilaspur, 200 in Chamba, 181 in Una, 99 in Kullu, 79 in Solan, 49 in Kinnaur and 24 in Lahaul-Spiti.

Highest 24 fatalities were reported in Kangra, 10 in Solan, seven in Shimla, five in Sirmaur, four in Una, three in Bilaspur, two each in Kullu and Mandi and one in Kinnaur.

There 36,633 active cases in the state while recoveries reached 1,24,750 after 3,760 people recuperated.

Kangra remains the worst hit district with 36,159 infections and is followed by Mandi with 22,313 cases and Shimla 20,860 cases.

Solan has total 19,085 cases, Sirmaur 12,671, Hamirpur 11,601, Una 10,621, Bilaspur 10,198, Chamba 8,118 , Kullu 7,396, Lahaul-Spiti 2,388 and Kinnaur 2,376.

HP guvs wife tests positive, hospitalised

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s wife Vasantha Dattatreya tested positive for the novel coronavirus here on Monday. She was hospitalised at state’s premier medical Institute – Indira Gandhi Medical College.

The Raj Bhawan spokesperson said after the development the governor has isolated himself and cancelled his appointments for the next few days. Four other staff members, including two cooks, a peon and female attendant in the governor’s house have also tested positive. All four have been isolated. Both the governor and his wife Vasantha had been administered two dose of the vaccine. “She has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure,” said senior medical superintendent Janak Raj Pakhretia.