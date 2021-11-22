Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 51 fresh Covid cases; Kangra reports highest 30 cases

Himachal recorded 51 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its cumulative tally to 2,26,395; highest 30 cases reported in Kangra, 10 in Shimla, six in Una, three in Solan and one each in Hamirpur and Kullu
In Himachal, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,662 Covid cases since the virus outbreak. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh recorded 51 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking its cumulative tally to 2,26,395 while the death toll reached 3,814 after two patients died of the infection.

The highest 30 cases were reported in Kangra, 10 in Shimla, six in Una, three in Solan and one each in Hamirpur and Kullu.

The active case count came down to 910 while the recoveries have reached 2,21,654 after 146 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst hit among all 12 districts logging 51,662 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,824 cases and Shimla 27,724 cases.

TRACKER

Total Cases: 2,26,395

Recoveries: 2,21,654

Deaths: 3,814

Active: 910

