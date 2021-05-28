Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal logs 59 fatalities, highest in Kangra
chandigarh news

Himachal logs 59 fatalities, highest in Kangra

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,472 fresh coronavirus infections on Thursday, pushing the state’s tally to 1,85,819 while the death toll mounted to 2,976 after 59 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 381 were reported in Kangra, 219 in Shimla, 155 in Mandi, 137 in Hamirpur, 116 in Una, 101 in Sirmaur, 96 in Bilaspur, 90 in Solan, 89 in Chamba, 46 in Kinnaur, 40 in Kullu and six in Lahaul-Spiti.

At 25, the highest 25 fatalities were reported in Kangra, eight in Mandi, seven in Shimla, five in Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Bilaspur, Chamba and Kullu and one in Lahaul-Spiti. Recoveries reached 1,62,636 after 3,409 people recuperated. The active cases now stand at 20,184.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 42,330 infections. It is followed by Mandi with 24,902 cases and Shimla with 23,416 cases.

Solan has 21,121 cases, Sirmaur 14,263 , Hamirpur 13,167, Una 12,066, Bilaspur 11,683, Chamba 9,431 , Kullu 8,088, Kinnaur 2,828 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,524.

