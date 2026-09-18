Himachal: Manimahesh Yatra affected due to bad weather; showers likely till September 21

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall, while the state’s higher-altitude mountain passes and peaks received fresh snowfall on Thursday. The Manimahesh Yatra was temporarily suspended at 8 am by the Bharmour administration. It was resumed around noon after weather conditions improved.

After two months, the thrill of adventure sports has returned to the valleys of Kullu-Manali. (Aqil Khan /HT)

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The high-altitude areas in Lahaul-Spiti, Rohtang Pass and surrounding peaks, as well as the higher reaches in Chamba, including Sach Pass, reported a fresh covering of snow. Officials of the India Meteorological Department said a western disturbance (WD) was active over the state.

On Thursday, rainfall was observed in various parts of the state, including Shimla, Bhuntar, Mandi, Palampur, Dharamshala and Bilaspur. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was observed at most places, with heavy rain at isolated places in the state.

The highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded in Naina Devi. As many as 60 roads were blocked across the state, including 33 roads in Mandi district alone, followed by 10 in Kangra district and nine in Kullu district.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shimla office of the IMD said light to moderate showers were likely across the state on September 18, followed by light showers on September 19. On September 20 and 21, light rainfall is likely in the plains and middle hills of the state, while dry weather is expected to prevail in the high hills on both days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shimla office of the IMD said light to moderate showers were likely across the state on September 18, followed by light showers on September 19. On September 20 and 21, light rainfall is likely in the plains and middle hills of the state, while dry weather is expected to prevail in the high hills on both days. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-6°C and minimum temperatures may rise by 2-4°C over many parts of the state during the next 3-4 days.

Gulmarg sees season’s first snowfall

Srinagar The season’s first snowfall draped the upper reaches of Gulmarg and Gurez in white on Thursday, as rain lashed the valley’s plains, officials said. Some areas in the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley received the season’s first snowfall, officials said.

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They said the upper reaches of the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, including the Gondola Phase 2 and Apharwat area, received snowfall during the night. The weatherman said the weather is likely to stay mainly dry over the next few days from Friday.