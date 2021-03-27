Himachal MC polls: Covid norms go for a toss in campaign heat

With campaigning for the municipal corporation elections slated for April 7 intensifying, party workers from different camps have been seen blatantly disregarding coronavirus protocols even as the hill-state is witnessing a surge in cases.

Though chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked authorities to pull up those not adhering to the pandemic protocols and his party had claimed to have transitioned to a virtual working style, most BJP party workers at an election rally in Mandi were without masks and sitting close together on Thursday. The CM was one of the few people seen wearing a mask.

Not adhering to standard operating procedures can make such meets and rallies super-spreader events. When contacted, the chief minister said the government was keeping a strict vigil on the situation and will take all steps to check spread of the virus. “We have banned official fairs and festivals in the state. No indoor function, including political functions, can have more than 50% of the venue’s capacity with a limit of 200 people. Similarly, outdoor political, cultural and social functions must not have gathering of more than 50% of the capacity. SoPs must be diligently followed,” he said.

BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said he had also observed that people were not adhering to the norms while attending rallies. “This is not the time to become lax. The state is already witnessing a spike in Covid cases. We will make sure all party workers wear masks and adhere to protocols. All party leaders have been instructed to make sure that guidelines are followed in letter and spirit,” he said.

Congress leaders also admitted that the situation may very well spiral out of hand. “Increase in Covid cases is matter of grave concern. Therefore, I ensure that all party workers involved in election campaign wear masks and follow guidelines during electioneering, “said Harshwardhan Chauhan, five-time legislator and Congress observer for Solan municipal corporation.

Guidelines issued to workers: BJP

Himachal’s BJP media in-charge Rakesh Sharma, who is campaigning for the Dharamshala MC, said the party had issued guidelines to workers asking them to wear masks and carry extra masks to distribute among people without one. “We have also decided to hold corner meetings and avoid big rallies so that fewer people gather” he said.

Amid the Covid surge, the state has made ‘no mask, no service’, the new guiding principle for common people in Himachal. The new guidelines came into effect from Friday. The government has proposed to start an aggressive campaign and to impose penalties on those not wearing masks. The government has also put restrictions on festivals and fairs in addition to social gatherings and cultural events at night.

After a brief let-up in the beginning of the year, Covid cases are again on the rise in Himachal. The surge that began in the last week of February seems to be peaking.

Himachal had recorded 2,971 new infections till March 25, a rise of over 167% as compared to February when 1,109 cases were reported in the state. Thirty-four people have died due to the virus while active cases are nearing 2,000. Since the outbreak on March 20, the state has recorded 61,616 infections while 1,016 people have died.