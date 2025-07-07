Himachal monsoon mayhem: Cloudbursts hit Chamba, Mandi, woman swept away in Hamirpur

Shimla/Dharamshala As monsoon continues to wreak havoc in the hill state, Chamba and Mandi were hit by cloudburst on Sunday. Albeit no casualty was reported, three pedestrian bridges were washed away. A bridge washed away in Chamba after flash floods in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, in Hamirpur, a migrant woman reportedly swept away in the Barsar area after heavy rains resulted in the rise of water level in Shukra Khad. The victim, Kiran Kumar, 29, was a resident of Bihar.

Sub divisional magistrate (SDM, Padhar) in Mandi district, Surjeet Singh, said, “There has been no loss of life or property in this cloudburst incident. In the incident, three foot bridges and one vehicle-worthy bridge were washed away in Kugdi and Kotarang drains.”

While another cloudburst occurred in Churah of Chamba on Sunday morning resulting in destruction of a newly constructed bridge. As a result four panchayats of the area have lost connectivity with the rest of the state.

The IMD on Sunday has sounded a moderate to high flash flood alert in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts of Himachal Pradesh for 24 hours.

For July 7, the weather office has sounded an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at most places on July 7, 8, 9 and 10 and at many places on July 11 and 12 in the state. One or two spells of heavy rainfall are expected till July 10 with one or two spells of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places July 7.

In Una, Swan river overflowed after heavy rain and Indian Oil petrol pump near Jhaleda bridge of Ghaluwal in Una was submerged.

243 roads blocked

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre 243 roads in the state remained blocked and since June 20, 78 people have been reported dead and 37 missing owing to monsoon related accidents.

10-month-old lone survivor

Ten-month-old baby, Neetika, is probably the lone survivor of her family, with other members of her family either washed away of died in cloudburst that hit Talwara village in Mandi district.

Her 31-yr-old father was washed away in a cloudburst when he was outside the house trying to staunching the flow of water gushing inside their home on Tuesday. His body was later found in debris.

Neetika’s mother, Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, 59, were swept away when they went out to look for the infant’s father. Hearing the cries of the child, the neighbour Prem Singh rescued her and informed Ramesh’s cousin, Balwant, a personal security officer of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

“The baby is with us,” Balwant said, while adding that the sub-divisional magistrate has offered to open a bank account in the name of the infant as a lot of calls are pouring in to help the child. An ex gratia amount of ₹25,000 has been given to Neetika’s relatives for her expenses.

Tanuja survived miraculously

Tanuja Thakur of Sharan village of Seraj, Bagsyad in Mandi district had miraculously survived after being buried in debris all night. Tanuja pulled herself out of the debris with her courage. “I held on but with no help in sight and by clinching to the branches I pulled myself out,” shared Tauja while talking to deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri. “We could hear her cries for help as we could not reach out owing to the massive landslide,” said a neighbour while interacting with deputy CM Mukesh Agnohotri.

63 tourists and crew members rescued

The district administration Mandi evacuated 63 tourists and hotel staff members stranded in the remote hill station of Janjheli on Sunday morning. They were trapped for several days due to heavy rainfall and landslides. On Sunday at 11 am, they were safely taken from Janjehli to Karsog. Due to damaged roads, the hotel was completely cut off from the rest of the region. The Mandi district administration and the district disaster management authority (DDMA) initiated rescue and relief operations. A team of disaster response personnel, road clearance units, and local authorities launched the mission on Sunday morning and the 63 individuals, including tourists and hotel staff, were safely evacuated.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was observed at many places and heavy rain was observed at isolated places in the state. The highest rainfall of 11 cm was recorded in Aghar, followed by Nagrota Surian (10 cm), Una (7 cm), Dharmshala (6 cm), Kataula (4 cm), Sujanpur Tira (4 cm), Nadaun (3 cm), Mandi (2 cm), Palampur (1 cm), Jogindarnagar (1 cm) and Pandoh (1 cm).

Governor Shukla blames deforestation, calls for action

Expressing concern over recurring natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, governor Shiv Pratap Shuka on Sunday blamed rapid deforestation and called for immediate corrective steps.

While flagging off three trucks carrying essential relief materials, Shukla said, “Rampant deforestation and unregulated development are aggravating the situation. If we do not take corrective steps now, nature will continue to strike back.”

Recalling his recent visit to the remote Dodra Kwar region, Shukla said, “I visited Dodra Kwar, one of the most remote villages in Himachal. Along the way, I saw many large trees that had been cut down. This is deeply concerning. If we want to prevent such disasters, environmental conservation is crucial.”

The governor called for inter-departmental consultations to formulate a comprehensive and sustainable strategy to preserve the state’s fragile ecology. “Those cutting down these trees should be jailed by the government. While this may not be the only reason, it is certainly a major contributing factor. This issue demands serious attention,” he said.

Governor appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and avoid creating obstructions at the rescue sites. “Locals have better knowledge of the terrain and their cooperation is vital in ensuring that help reaches to those in need,” he said.