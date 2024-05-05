Himachal: NCC cadets to be deployed on poll duty on June 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a unique initiative, will deploy National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets on poll duties for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections and assembly by polls on June 1, chief electoral officer of Himachal Pradesh Maneesh Garg said. The CEO said the three cadets, per polling booth, will be deployed, based on availability and deployment will be purely on a voluntary basis in such a manner that their station remains within their respective beat/district. (HT File Photo)

He held meeting with officers from police and National Cadet Corps (NCC) here on Saturday. He said that this step would go a long way in educating and inspiring the youth while engaging them in the biggest festival of democracy and this will instil ideas of selfless service and develop democratic spirit in the cadets.

The CEO said the three cadets, per polling booth, will be deployed, based on availability and deployment will be purely on a voluntary basis in such a manner that their station remains within their respective beat/district. NCC cadets who will be in uniform and without arms will assist the police personnel or the home guard in non security related duties like traffic arrangement, queue management, assistance to old and persons with disability voters, and any medical emergency, the CEO elaborated.

He said that cadets will be given remuneration on the analogy of other polling personnel deployed on election duty while food refreshments of ₹150 per day or packed lunch will be given to them and concerned DEOs will arrange for their transport. He said that the cadets will be entitled for ex-gratia in case of any unforeseen event.

Group Commander NCC, Col AS Bains was requested to provide district/unit-wise details of the available cadets of senior division, above the age of 18 years, so that they can be suitably deployed after obtaining their willingness and parental consent. The cadets to be deployed will also be properly briefed and trained about their duties.