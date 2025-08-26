Himachal on alert as rain continues to play havoc in Mandi, Kullu

Himachal Pradesh is on high alert as heavy rain continued to lash Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba and Kullu districts on Tuesday, officials said. Moderate rainfall was reported from Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Two houses collapsed due to heavy rain at Balichowk in Mandi district on Tuesday. There was no casualty as they were evacuated earlier. (HT Photo)

Strong currents of the Beas river washed away a multi-storeyed hotel and four shops in Manali in Kullu district in the early hours of Tuesday. With the river in spate, the gushing waters entered Alu ground in Manali and the Manali-Leh highway was blocked at several points, according to the officials.

Water from Ghanvi Khud (drain) entered houses in Kullu.

National Highway-305 closed due to landslide near Larji in Kullu district on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Two buildings housing about 40 shops collapsed in the Balichowki area of Mandi district late on Monday night. There were no casualties as the building was vacated earlier after it became dangerous.

Kanvi in Kinnaur district was hit by flash floods.

Various district administrations have ordered the closure of all educational institutions.

An order to this effect was issued by Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Banjar, Kullu district administrations on Monday evening. The Shimla district administration ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions on Tuesday morning.

The authorities ordered all schools to be closed in Shimla, Una, Mandi and Kullu districts as a precautionary measure. Overnight rains in Shimla caused landslides, uprooted trees and blocked several roads across the district.

A total of 795 roads were closed in the state as on Monday night and around 956 power supply transformers and 517 water supply schemes were disrupted, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

Out of the 795 closed roads, 289 are in Mandi district, 214 in Chamba and 132 in Kullu. National Highway (NH) 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road) and NH 305 (Aut-Sainj) are also closed, it said.