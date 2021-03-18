Himachal passes budget management amendment Bill amid Opposition’s walkout

Amid protests from the Congress and Communist Party of India ( Marxist ), the BJP-ruled state government passed the Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Amendment Bill, 2021, on Thursday.

The Opposition — Congress and CPI (M) — strongly opposed the passage of the amendment bill and members of legislative assembly (MLAs) of both parties walked out of the House in protest.

The government, however, clarified that FRBM Bill has been amended to regularise loans taken by the then Congress government in excess of 3 % of the gross domestic product (GDP) between 2019-20 and 2012 -2015.

In the absence of chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said amending FRBM was just a technical aspect. “The former Congress government violated the limit of borrowing between 2012 and 2015. Due to lack of recovery of GST in 2019-20, the limit for taking loans for all states, not just Himachal Pradesh, had to be increased as per instructions. The law has been amended to regularise this increased limit,” Bhardwaj said.

Act ammended to correct Cong’s mistakes:Bhardwaj

Taking a strong stance against the Opposition’s criticism, Bhardwaj said the FRBM Act has been amended to correct the mistakes of the former Congress government. “Amendment to FRBM has no relation with increasing the state’s borrowing limit in future,” he said, alleging that the former Congress government not only violated the FRBM Act but also did not think it needed to be rectified.

Dismissing the Congress’s opposition as political, Bhardwaj said in the neighboring state of Punjab where Congress is in government, the FRBM Act has been amended to increase the borrowing limit during 2019-20.

Earlier, Rakesh Singha of the CPI(M) had strongly opposed the amendment in the FRBM Act saying that if Himachal’s share in the collection of taxes due to GST has come down, the Central government should compensate it and not increase the state’s borrowing limit.

This will go down as a black day in the history of HP: Agnihotri

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said, “ The government is committing a sin by passing this Bill and the Congress will not be a partner in this sin. This day will be known as a black day in the history of the state.”

Agnihotri advised the government to withdraw the bill and send it to the select committee for reconsideration. “To compensate the loss of revenue due to reduction in the recovery of GST, the state government should go to Delhi with the Cabinet and the Opposition, demanding a special economic package from the Prime Minister, finance minister and minister of state in Delhi. It should be done so that the state can be saved from the burden of debt.”

Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi, Harshvardhan Chauhan and Asha Kumari opposed the bill saying that the government cannot raise the limit of borrowing forever under the guise of a one-time exemption in the limit of borrowing.

Congress and CPI (M) MLA Rakesh Singha walked out of the House before the Bill was passed. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj condemned the Opposition’s walkout, saying the government had to bring amendments to the FRBM Act much earlier, but it was delayed due to the pandemic.