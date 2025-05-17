Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exam results out, girls top all three streams

Girls topped the science, arts and commerce streams of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in March, the results of which were declared on Saturday. Girls topped the science, arts and commerce streams of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) in March, the results of which were declared on Saturday. (Representational photo)

Mehak, a student of St DR Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret in Una district, topped the science stream in the state with 97.2%, while Ankita from Government Senior Secondary School at Rait in Kangra district was declared first in the arts stream with a score of 96.6% and Payal Sharma from Government Senior Secondary School, Chanour in Kangra district, topped the commerce stream with 96.4%.

An overall pass percentage of 83.16% was registered this year. A total 86,373 students had taken the Class 12 exam of which 71,591 students passed, while 8,581 students failed and 5,847 got compartment.

Students can check their results on the board website, www.hpbose.org and can also get information about the results at the board headquarters on phone numbers 01892-242139 (Mandi, Lahaul Spiti), 242140 (Kangra), 242141 (Shimla, Kinnaur, Hamirpur), 242142 (Chamba, Bilaspur, Kullu), 242150 (Una, Solan, Sirmaur) on working days from 10am to 5pm.

No move to shift education directorate from Shimla

State education minister Rohit Thakur said on Saturday that there was no move to shift the directorate of education from Shimla to Dharamshala. “Shimla will continue to serve as the administrative nucleus of the state, and the government is committed to safeguarding its status as the centre of all major departmental and governance-related activities,” Thakur said.