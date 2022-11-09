Himachal Pradesh Elections: Centre committed to improving connectivity in hills, says Nitin Gadkari

Citing difficulties in building road and tunnel projects in the hilly region, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that emphasis was being laid on developing ropeways, cable car and funicular railways in the hills to improve connectivity.

Addressing an election rally in ST reserved Bharmour assembly segment of Chamba district, Gadkari said he had approved 14 ropeway projects, which include Bhanodi to Killar in Pangi valley and Bharmour to Bharmani Temple.

Besides, he said, tunnel projects worth ₹60,000 Cr were also being implemented in the state.

“I would explore possibilities to build more tunnels to improve connectivity and strengthen the ropeway and cable car and funicular railway network in these hills,” he said.

Gadkari said as the water resource minister, he had approved three important hydro-projects for Himachal, including Lakhwar, Renukaji and Kishau Dam, by resolving conflict between the states.

He said to connect Bharmour with Pathankot, work on national highway 154A was underway. Stressing the need to switch to green fuels, Gadkari said his dream is to end the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.