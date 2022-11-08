Himachal Pradesh elections: Highest polling station to see 100% turnout

Tashigang, which has the world’s highest polling station at 15,256 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s border district of Lahaul and Spiti, is set to retain its record of 100% voter turnout in the November 12 assembly elections.

An Election Commission (EC) team inspected arrangements for Saturday’s election at the high-altitude polling stations of Spiti valley, including Tashigang, on Monday. Located 29km from the India-China border, the polling station covers two villages of Tashigang and Gete.

“A special programme was organised by the election department at Tashigang. Local women in traditional attire welcomed the poll observer, Saroj Kumar, after which schoolchildren presented a folk song to generate awareness about the importance of voting,” assistant returning officer Gunjit Singh Cheema said.

Tashigang village has a total population of 75 of which 52 residents are registered voters, including 30 men and 22 women. The polling station was set up in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it had 48 voters. It saw 100% turnout in the Mandi Lok Sabha byelection earlier this year.

Before the polling station was set up at Tashigang, the settlement of Hikkim at an altitude of 14,400 ft had the highest polling station.

Apart from Tashigang, the observer inspected polling stations at Sangam in Pin Valley, Rangrik, Kyling, Hal, and Chichum. The EC team’s visit was also aimed at motivating villagers to exercise their franchise. A model polling station has been set up at Rangrik.

There are 29 polling stations in Spiti valley, comprising 8,247 voters. Of them, 4,007 are men and 4,239 women. Spiti’s headquarters at Kaza has the highest number of 811 voters followed by Gulling with 544 voters and Rangrik with 478 voters.

Spiti is a cold desert valley and experiences extreme cold. It borders China-administered Tibetan Autonomous Region in the east.

