Himachal Pradesh Elections: People will choose development over false promises, says Jai Ram

Chief Minister Jai Ram on Wednesday accused the Congress of enumerating “false” guarantees to the voters.

“The people of the state have already understood the power-hungry politics of Congress. They spread lies to garner support,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said while campaigning for Narrottam Thakur in Kullu. Thakur addressed three back-to-back rallies in Pacchad, Kullu and Naccha assembly segments.

Addressing a public meeting at Dhalpur ground in Kullu, the CM said that Congress wants to come to power based on lies, but let me tell them that guarantee of lies does not give success. “In the previous Congress government, thousands of crores of rupees were given from the centre to Himachal, but it was not spent. The reason was clear that credit would have gone to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The CM said that during the tenure of five years, his government worked for the poor. “Himachal’s all-around development is happening today due to the policies and schemes of the double-engine government. BJP has also taken the resolve for women empowerment,” he said

The CM said that this time BJP has given priority to women empowerment in its ‘Sankalp Patra’, and we will fulfil it. “We will give three cylinders to poor women. Earlier, ₹31,000 were given for the marriage of poor daughters, we will give ₹51,000 to them. Similarly, pregnant women will be given ₹25,000. We will ensure 33% reservation for women in government jobs and higher education,” Jai Ram reminded people of BJP’s poll manifesto for Himachal.

