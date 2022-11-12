Himachal Pradesh Elections: Polling agents brave snow, inclement weather

SHIMLA Fresh snowfall at the higher reaches has added to the woes of both the electorate as well as the polling parties. As many as 140 polling stations in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts are snowbound.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The higher reaches of the state experienced snowfall on November 11, making it difficult for the polling parties to reach the stations. High-altitude areas of the Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur and Shimla districts experienced moderate snow. To reach the Chask Bhaturi in Chamba district, situated at an altitude of 4,500 meters above sea level, the polling parties walked for 14 kilometres to reach their destination. Twenty-six people are eligible to cast their votes at the Chask Bhatori, situated in the Sechu panchayat of the Pangi tribal area.

“ I have been deputed for election duty in Purthi in Pangi which is 28 kilometres from the headquarters Killar, snowfall made conditions difficult for us. We travelled in the vehicle and then trekked our way to reach our destination, “ said Man Singh, an employee of the electricity board on election duty at Killar in Pangi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The security arrangements in place for HP Polls on Saturday. (HT)

“Despite the snowfall in the higher al altitude regions, all the arrangements have been put in place,” said DC Rana, deputy commissioner, Chamba.

“Rain and snow occurred at isolated places with minimum and maximum temperatures falling appreciably. The maximum temperatures are also below normal,” said Surender Paul of the Meteorological Centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The voting for all 68 seats will take place on November 12 in a single phase. A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on Saturday.

The election department has set up 7,881 polling stations for Saturday’s polls to the 68-member assembly. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural areas and 646 in urban areas.

The counting will be done on December 8, according to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON