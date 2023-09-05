Himachal government to engage experts to find reasons behind landslides

The Himachal Pradesh government would engage experts of four premier institutions to carry out studies to find the reasons behind devastating landslides in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government would engage experts of four premier institutions to carry out studies to find the reasons behind devastating landslides in the state. (ANI File Photo)

The experts would also suggest measures to reduce the possibility of such disasters in future.

Principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma said that the government is in process to engage services of experts from Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee, IIT-Mandi, National Institute of Technology-Hamirpur and Central University of Himachal Pradesh-Dharamshala to carry out detailed studies to find out reasons behind the landslides.

He said teams of experts will conduct several studies such as geophysical survey and soil testing to understand the phenomenon.

Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Kangra were among the worst-hit districts due to the landslides this monsoon season. The state reported 163 landslide incidents this monsoon season, which not only caused extensive damage to the road infrastructure in the state but also claimed several lives.

The Kangra district administration is already getting geological investigations done to find the reason for hills caving in the district.

“We have roped in experts to conduct geological surveys in these areas to find out the reason as to why the hills were crumbling,” said Kangra DC Nipun Jindal. He said incidents of hills caving-in had been reported in Jawali, Nurpur and other areas.

He said seven teams of experts were conducting the investigation and measures will be taken to deal with the situation after they submit their reports.

As per the State Disaster Managment Authority (SDMA) data, a total of 163 landslide incidents have been reported across the state this monsoon season leaving more than 110 people dead while nine are still missing. Over 50 people had died in landslides in Shimla alone while Mandi, Solan and Kullu reported 17, 13 and 12 casualties respectively.

Prolonged wet spell causing landslides

Among many other factors, the expert attributes the prolonged wet spell as one of the major reasons behind the increased number of landslides this year.

The state has been getting excess rain since April. The state got 63% excess rainfall in April, 83% in May and 20% in June. The rainfall was 71% above normal in July.

This year the state has witnessed prolonged wet spell extending over five months. The Himalayan region has loose strata and soil has become super-saturated due to prolonged and intense rainfall, which is causing a mass movement, said Sunil Dhar, a geology expert.

