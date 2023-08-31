As cases surge, Himachal government issues scrub typhus alert

After a surge was reported in scrub typhus cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has issued a heightened alert for the vector-borne disease. The health department has released a comprehensive advisory for the citizens, underlining precautionary measures. As many as 60 scrub typhus patients are admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, and 10 are undergoing treatment in city’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

The health department advisory for scrub typhus says that people working outdoors should wear full-length clothes (HT File)

Scrub typhus, a vector-borne disease, is transmitted through the bite of fleas that thrive in grassy areas during the rainy season. The symptoms include severe headaches, joint pain, high fever, bodily discomfort, shivering and a distinctive red rash. Patients often report overwhelming fatigue.

Medical colleges, hospital management and district medical officers are working together to ensure that these facilities are well-equipped to handle the influx of patients.

The state government’s advisory underscores the importance of preventative measures. Residents are advised to maintain cleanliness around their homes and avoid letting grass and bushes grow during rainy days, it said. This is critical in curbing the breeding grounds of the disease-carrying fleas.

The advisory says that people working outdoors should wear full-length clothes. Health officials stress the significance of seeking medical attention in case anyone experiences symptoms. If fever persists for over two days, immediate medical treatment is advised. Early diagnosis and intervention can make a substantial difference in the recovery.

A blood test is recommended to confirm the presence of scrub typhus.

