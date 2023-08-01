Himachal administrative reshuffle: 8 IAS, 14 HPAS officers shifted

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government handed additional charges and transferred eight Indian Administrative (IAS) officers besides transferring 14 Himachal Administrative Service (HPAS) officers. In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government handed additional charges and transferred eight Indian Administrative (IAS) officers besides transferring 14 Himachal Administrative Service (HPAS) officers. (HT File)

Omkar Chand Sharma, principal secretary revenue-cum-financial commissioner revenue, who holds the additional charge of principal secretary, tribal development and forest, shall also hold the additional charge of principal secretary, Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Amandeep Garg, secretary, personnel, has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, forest, to the Himachal Pradesh government, relieving Sharma of this charge.

Secretary, education and information technology, Abishek Jain, who holds the additional charge of secretary, technical education, and secretary to the chief minister shall hold the additional charge of secretary, home & vigilance, relieving Bharat Harbanslal Khera of these charges.

C Paulrasu, secretary, AR, training & FA and RPG, who holds the additional charge of secretary, cooperation, shall also hold additional charge of secretary, horticulture.

Kadam Sandeep Vasant, divisional commissioner, Shimla, who holds the additional charge of the post of director, horticulture, Himachal Pradesh, shall also hold additional charge of registrar, cooperative societies, relieving Rajesh Sharma, secretary to the governor of this charge.

Special secretary, revenue, Chander Prakash Verma, who holds the additional charge of commissioner, departmental enquiries and special secretary, forest, has been given the additional charge of special secretary, industries, relieving Kiran Bhadana of this charge.

Manesh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner, Sirmaur, has been transferred as special secretary, finance, and shall also hold additional charge of director, state audit department, relieving Amarjeet Singh of this charge. Kangra sub-divisional magistrate Naveen Tanwar has been appointed as additional deputy commissioner-cum-project officer, ITDP, Bharmour in Chamba.

HPAS officer Ashwani Kumar, additional district magistrate (ADM), Mandi, will hold the charge as ADM Kullu while Rahul Chauhan, ADM (law & order), Shimla, will be general manager (personnel) in special purpose vehicle (SPV), Dharamshala Smart City Limited.

Kullu ADM Prashant Sirkek has been transferred as additional director, HP Institute of Public Administration (HIPA). He shall also hold additional charge of the post of chief executive officer, Khadi & Village Industries Board whereas Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj, general manager (administration/ project) in SPV Shimla Smart City Ltd. goes as ADM, Mandi.

Laiq Ram Verma, managing director, Jogindra Central Cooperative Bank Ltd, Solan, has been shifted as ADM, Sirmaur and Kewal Sharma, general manager, district industries centre, Solan, as additional registrar, cooperative societies.

Babu Ram Sharma, additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Shimla, goes as additional director, elementary education, and Pooja Chauhan, general manager (personnel) in SPV Dharamshala Smart City Limited as joint director, Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, relieving Maneesh Chaudhary of this additional charge.

Shashi Pal Sharma, additional commissioner, MC, Mandi, has been shifted as SDM, Gagret, replacing Somil Gautam who goes as SDM, Kangra.

ADM Bharmour and project director ITDP, Bharmour, Narender Kumar have been shifted to assistant settlement officer (ASO), Solan. He shall also hold additional charge of ASO, Arki. He replaces Kavita Thakur who is now posted as SDM, Solan, on a substantive basis.

Parkash Chand Azad, regional transport officer (RTO), Kullu, goes as joint director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, swapping the post with Rajesh Bhandari.

Jyoti Rana, ADM (protocol), Shimla, shall also hold the charge of the post of ADM (law & order), Shimla.

Ram Subhag Singh is an advisor to CM

The state government has appointed retired IAS officer Ram Subhag Singh as principal advisor to the CM for a period of one year. He shall advise the PM on policy matters related to the power sector and steps to boost milk production and procurement.

Apart from it, the government has promoted the additional director of agriculture Rajesh Kaushik to the post of director, agriculture.

