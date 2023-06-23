Himachal Pradesh govt notifies draft Shimla development plan

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday notified the draft Shimla development plan, aimed at regulating construction activities in the capital city.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday notified the draft Shimla development plan, aimed at regulating construction activities in the capital city.

The state cabinet had on Monday approved the final draft, which includes new provisions with regard to the number of floors, habitable attic and garage in a building.

The cabinet, in a meeting presided over by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, cleared the draft plan presented by the urban development department. The plan was approved by the previous government in February 2022, but it did not materialise as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stayed it, terming it illegal and in conflict with orders passed in 2017 to regulate haphazard construction in Shimla.

It was approved again after the Supreme Court’s order on the matter on May 3. The apex court, however, said the draft plan would not be implemented for a month from the date of publication of the notification, issued on June 20.

The plan, named Vision 2041, when implemented, would pave the way for construction in 17 green belts with certain restrictions and also in the core area where construction activity was banned by the NGT.

Detailed guidelines regarding the number of storeys, parking, attic and height of the structures have been mentioned and it has been stated that felling trees would not be permitted in green areas.

The government has already decided to declare the attic as a habitable area and increase its height to 3.5 metres.

Construction of one storey with a habitable attic would be permissible in 17 green belts, two storeys with a habitable attic and parking in core areas and three storeys with parking and a habitable attic in non-core areas would be permissible.

A total of 22,450 hectares were taken into account for revision and formulation of the development plan, which included the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, special area development authorities of Kufri, Shoghi and Ghanahatti and additional Shimla planning area besides villages.

The plan proposes developing Jubbarhatti and Ghandal as activity-based counter-magnet towns with a provision of adequate urban amenities, such as education, health, trade and commerce.