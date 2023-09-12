Himachal Pradesh Jal shakti department to undertake extensive repairs

In the aftermath of devastating natural disaster, the jal shakti department has started a mission to rebuild the water supply network. To ensure the durability and resilience of the newly laid infrastructure, the department plans to bury drinking water lines one and a half feet underground. Additionally, innovative measures, involving ducts, will be employed for repairing pipes, safeguarding them against future damage. HT Image

The department has also recognised the importance of safeguarding irrigation canals as well, shielding them from potential harm and ensuring uninterrupted water supply for the agricultural sector.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri shed light on the substantial losses incurred by the department as a result of the flood. In response, the department has initiated temporary schemes in numerous areas while simultaneously working on repairing the damaged infrastructure.