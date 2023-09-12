News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal Pradesh Jal shakti department to undertake extensive repairs

Himachal Pradesh Jal shakti department to undertake extensive repairs

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Sep 12, 2023 12:40 AM IST

To ensure the durability and resilience of the newly laid infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh jal shakti department plans to bury drinking water lines one and a half feet underground

In the aftermath of devastating natural disaster, the jal shakti department has started a mission to rebuild the water supply network. To ensure the durability and resilience of the newly laid infrastructure, the department plans to bury drinking water lines one and a half feet underground. Additionally, innovative measures, involving ducts, will be employed for repairing pipes, safeguarding them against future damage.

HT Image
HT Image

The department has also recognised the importance of safeguarding irrigation canals as well, shielding them from potential harm and ensuring uninterrupted water supply for the agricultural sector.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri shed light on the substantial losses incurred by the department as a result of the flood. In response, the department has initiated temporary schemes in numerous areas while simultaneously working on repairing the damaged infrastructure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out