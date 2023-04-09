Himachal to launch ‘Project Sanjeevani’ for livestock healthcare

To provide quality veterinary services to the cattle rearers, the Himachal Pradesh government will launch Project Sanjeevani for livestock care and cut expanses on travelling to the point of care and avail quality medicines, a government spokesperson said on Sunday. The rural economy of the state is based on agriculture and animal husbandry is a major component of it. Himachal Pradesh has a total livestock population of about 4.41 million and livestock healthcare is an essential part of every rural household. (AFP File Photo)

He said that veterinary services like artificial insemination, medicines, vaccination, surgery and infertility testing, etc. are being provided to livestock in the state but to avail these services and ensure proper healthcare of livestock dairy farmers have to take their livestock to the nearest clinic.

This entails expenditure on travel and transport. Sometimes, livestock succumbs to ailment for want of timely treatment. To overcome these shortcomings, mobile veterinary clinics are proposed to be set up under the project. These clinics will deliver veterinary services at the doorstep of farmers.

The government spokesperson said that the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) has signed an MoU with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd. (BFIL), a subsidiary of IndusInd Bank, for the “Sanjeevani” project. The collaboration under National Animal Disease Control Programme-Mobile Veterinary Van (NADCP-AHD-MVU) will enhance the doorstep delivery of livestock care, making all veterinary services available for farmers at just a phone call away. A toll-free helpline for the project will be operational soon.

This integrated call centre will work like a single contact point for different matters concerning livestock health care and vaccination programmes. It will act as an effective communication platform between government and livestock owners. This platform shall provide personalized assistance to the livestock farmers/owners on various aspects such as tele-medical-consultation, information about government schemes, programmes especially Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme, grievance redressal, query resolution etc.

The call centre will ensure coordination between mobile veterinary clinic vehicles and working livestock clinics, to shorten the time taken for extending livestock care. The initiative will save additional expenses of farmers on travelling to the existing clinic and securing quality medicines for ailing livestock.

The doorstep veterinary services will have curative treatment, vaccination, artificial insemination, preventive care and all animal husbandry-related information. This initiative will serve farmers at 44 blocks located in 12 districts of the state. The centralized Call Centre at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry will be integrated with 44 mobile veterinary ambulances.

Under the initiative animal husbandry department’s field veterinary services will be deployed through BFIL’s integrated telemedicine and service management platform, he said.

The uniqueness of the initiative lies in its ability to connect the doctor and the farmer through a mobile app, which also tracks the efficiency of service delivery, medicines prescribed, and livestock disease-related data in one platform.

Apart from veterinary services, farmers will also be given guidance on nutrition care for their livestock.

Telemedicine and technology contribution will help in reducing the turnaround time of services and arrest outbreaks to one extent. The collaboration will be very beneficial to ensure the farmer with veterinary services in a holistic manner.