Himachal Pradesh power board staff to get OPS benefits: CM Sukhu

In a significant move aimed at ensuring social security for its employees, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government has assured to include the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) employees under the ambit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) employees stage a protest demanding restoration of the old pension scheme, in Shimla on Thursday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approximately 6,500 HPSEBL employees will be benefitted from this decision of the state government.

The chief minister highlighted the crucial role played by government employees in the progress and development of the state and said in the very first cabinet meeting, the state government accorded sanction to reinstate the OPS, benefiting over 1.36 lakh state employees.

“By including HPSEBL employees in this scheme, the state government ensures that they will not be deprived of the benefits provided under the system,” said Sukhu.

The chief minister emphasised that the welfare of government employees is of utmost importance to the state government. “As Himachal Pradesh continues to make rapid stride in the field of development, the well-being and empowerment of government employees will together remain our utmost priority,” said Sukhu. He said by prioritising their welfare, the government aims to enable these employees to contribute effectively to the overall development and growth of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister said in addition to the decision on the old pension scheme, the state government has implemented several other measures to enhance the well-being of government employees. He said a 3% dearness allowance installment has been also released.

Despite the challenging fiscal situation of the state, the government has adopted a balanced approach and is committed to maintaining the pace of development, he said.

The chief minister alleged that while the previous BJP government made announcements, the actual financial benefits were not provided to employees, but the present government is determined to gradually clear all liabilities as the economic condition of the state improves.