Himachal promotes 1.16 lakh Class 10 students to next class

After examinations were called off in the wake of the raging coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government promoted Class 10 students affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education to the next class on Tuesday.

A circular to this effect was issued by director of higher education Amarjeet K Sharma to all deputy directors, principals, headmasters and headmistresses.

As many as 1,16,954 students have been promoted to class 11 in the state. Students had taken their first examination, Hindi, on April 13. However, the rest of the exams were cancelled amid a sudden spike in cases.

The circular also directed officials concerned to ensure admission of Class 10 students of their schools as well as those in their vicinity to Class 11 on provisional basis. “The deputy director of higher education of the districts concerned will ensure all students are admitted before the last date of admission May 31,” it said.

Students will attend classes under the Har Ghar Pathshala programme and will be monitored on a daily basis .The criteria for tabulation of marks for Class 10 class will be prepared and circulated by the board’s Dharamshala office.

Meet to tabulate criterion for promotion

HPBOSE chairperson Suresh Kumar Soni and secretary Akshey Sood held a virtual meeting with the principals and headmasters of government schools of all 12 district to formulate a criteria to promote Class-10 students.

It was agreed that the criteria should be based the performance of students in the first term, second term, pre-board exams and internal assessment. A formula of distribution of certain percentage of marks based on the performance of students will be developed, on the basis of which final evaluation will be done.

The board officials will also hold a meeting with the association of private schools to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

