Himachal records 374 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

Himachal recorded 374 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,08,990, while the death toll mounted to 3,523 after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

At 105, the highest cases were reported in Chamba, 66 in Mandi, 64 in Kangra 35 in Hamirpur, 33 in Kullu, 27 in Shimla, 19 in Bilaspur, 13 in Lahaul-Spiti five each in Solan and Una and two in Kinnaur. Active cases mounted to 2,556 and recoveries reached 2,02,893 after 139 patients recuperated.

Kangra is on the top with 46,790 cases, followed by 28,651 in Mandi and 26,052 in Shimla. Solan has 22,459 cases, Sirmaur (15,388), Hamirpur (14,821), Una (13,498), Bilaspur (13,084), Chamba (12,805), Kullu (9,294), Kinnaur (3,337) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,811).