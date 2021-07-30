Himachal records spurt in Covid-19 infections

Himachal on Thursday registered a spurt in new Covid cases as 229 infections took the state’s tally to 2,05,728.

However, no death due to the virus was reported in any of the 12 districts.

The state has recorded more than 200 cases after 36 days. Earlier, 258 cases were reported in a single day on June 23. However, the infections have started rising again this week.

Mandi reported highest 74 fresh infections, followed by 34 in Chamba, 33 in Kullu, 21 in Kangra and 20 in Solan.

Shimla reported 13 new cases, while Bilaspur and Hamirpur reported 11 each. Nine cases were reported in Una and three in Kinnaur.

No infections were reported from Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmaur.

The active cases have climbed up to 1,098 while recoveries reached 2,01,099 after 73 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,352 cases followed by Mandi (27,911), Shimla (25,655), Solan (22,404), Sirmaur (15,366), Hamirpur (14,533), Una (13,426), Bilaspur (12,896), Chamba (12,028), Kullu (9,096), Kinnaur (3,307) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,749).

181 infections reported in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 181 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 3,21,207, while one new death took the toll to 4,377, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 67 were from the Jammu Division and 114 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 37 cases, followed by 24 in Doda district.

The number of active cases again rose slightly to 1,144 in the union territory, while 3,15,686 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,377 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 35 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.