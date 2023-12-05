Himachal reels under biting cold after fresh snowfall, rain

After a fresh spell of snowfall, cold wave conditions tightened its grip in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh. On Monday, Shimla and its adjoining areas experienced high-velocity icy winds, showers, thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms, creating challenging weather conditions.

Contrary to the weather department’s earlier prediction of dry weather in the state till December 10, various parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed inclement weather, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places. (HT Photo)

Thick fog engulfed the state capital, reducing visibility and causing disruptions in vehicular traffic. The sky remained heavily overcast with clouds, indicating the likelihood of more rain in the coming days.

Temperatures dropped significantly in the mid-hills, staying below 3°C at many locations. Keylong and Kalpa in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti, as well as Kinnaur districts, recorded a low of minus 5.1°C and minus 0.2°C, respectively. Meanwhile, Reckongpeo and Manali experienced temperatures of 1°C and 2.1°C, respectively.

Narkanda registered a minimum temperature of 2.2°C, Seobagh 2.5°C, Kufri 2.6°C and Sarahan 3°C. Several areas, including Bilaspur, Raipur Maiden, Kahu, Baggi, Slapa and Kufri, received 2 mm of rainfall. Shimla and its surrounding regions also recorded light rains and hailstorms.

The harsh cold wave conditions, compounded by rain and hail, compelled residents to stay indoors and don heavy woollens for warmth. Despite the earlier expectation of dry weather, the unexpected turn of the weather has residents bracing for more challenging conditions in the days ahead.

Amid dry weather forecast, night temp falls at most places in Kashmir

Srinagar As the dry weather is likely to continue in Kashmir for a week there could be significant drop in the night temperature across the valley, especially in the hilly areas and tourist resorts in next four to five days.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg with minus 3.4°C and 3.3°C were the coldest places in Kashmir. The MeT office in daily bulletin said Srinagar registered 0.7°C the last night. Jammu recorded a minimum of 11.0°C previous night.

“Mostly dry weather is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during the next six days. Starting tomorrow, expect a notable decline in night temperatures. In Kashmir plains, temperatures might fall to minus 3 - 4°C, and a few areas can register temperatures even lower than that. Below normal temperatures are also expected in Jammu plains and higher reaches,” posted Kashmir Weather that provides daily weather inputs of the valley.