Himachal reels under intense cold, Kukumesri coldest at minus 14.6 deg C

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under biting cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature has dipped following snowfall and rains in some areas, the MeT office said on Thursday. People of Shuling village in Lahaul-Spiti tribal district of Himachal Pradesh clearing snow from their houses on Thursday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Lahaul and Spiti’s Kukumseri was the coldest in the state at minus 14.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature stayed 15 to 20 degrees below freezing point in high-altitude tribal areas.

According to reports, an avalanche occurred at Dhooni mountain above Jabrang village in Lahaul and Spiti district but there was no casualty.

According to the state emergency operation centre, four national highways among 400 roads are still closed and 289 transformers and 11 water supply schemes remain disrupted.

In Lahaul and Spiti, 288 roads, including 505 in Gramphu-Losar and three in Darcha-Sarchu are blocked, followed by 83 Chamba and 21 Kullu, it said.

The minimum temperatures stayed two to five degrees below normal and Sumdo recorded a low of minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, Narkanda minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Reckong Peo minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Bharmour, Kothi and Nichar received 5 cm of snow, followed by Kusumseri 1.8 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm and Manali and Reckong Peo 1 cm each while sporadic rains occurred at few places and Manali received 17 mm rains, followed by Dalhousie 7 mm, Chamba 4 mm and Bharmour 3 mm, it said.

The local MeT office has predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rains in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27.