Himachal Scholarship Scam: CBI rejects regular bail plea of DSP

The CBI special judge Alka Malik on Thursday dismissed the regular bail application of CBI deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh, accused in the Himachal Scholarship Scam. The court had earlier this month refused to extend the interim bail plea of the accused, following which he was taken into custody. The DSP is accused of felicitating ₹ 55 lakh bribe amount. (HT Photo for representation)

While dismissing the bail plea, the court stated that as per CBI, the accused played a major role in the crime and has become a conduit to unethical demand and acceptance of bribe money by the co-accused persons.

“He, being the investigating officer of Himachal Pradesh Scholarship Scam case and the then deputy superintendent of police in CBI, was in fact conversant with complainant as well as other facts of the case and has misused his official position to indulge in such corrupt practices. Various pleas taken in bail application with regard to authenticity of the evidence collected by CBI in this case, need adjudication during trial,” said the court adding that however, complicity of the applicant in the crime is made out from the facts of the case.

“So far as medical condition of the applicant is concerned, there is no medical certificate on record of the case which would show that his medical condition cannot be managed while he is in judicial custody. Therefore, keeping in view the complicity of the applicant in the crime and the nature of accusation made against him and also keeping in view the facts that further investigation is still on going, apprehension of CBI cannot be lightly brushed aside that applicant may influence the witnesses and may exercise his influence in scuttling the legitimate investigation/prosecution. This court is, thus, not inclined to grant the request of the applicant. Consequently instant bail application is dismissed,” said the court.

Accused CBI DSP Balbir Singh had stated in the bail application that he was arrested in this case after a period of one month of the registration of the FIR and has remained in judicial custody for more than 50 days and was released on interim bail for a period of four weeks on medical grounds.

The CBI public prosecutor strongly opposed the plea on the grounds that keeping in view the gravity of the offence, the role of applicant in demanding bribe amount and subsequently his facilitating the bribe transaction and the potential influence he may exert on the witnesses warrant his continued judicial custody, there is every likelihood, if released on bail, he may tamper with the evidence and exert influence over the witnesses directly or indirectly, as the investigation is still open.

The DSP is accused of felicitating ₹55 lakh bribe amount. The CBI has registered an FIR against Vishal Deep, assistant director with the enforcement directorate, Shimla, on the complaints of the directors of two educational institutions on December 22, 2024, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.