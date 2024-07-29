 Himachal: Scooter rider killed after ramming into bus - Hindustan Times
Himachal: Scooter rider killed after ramming into bus

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 29, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Neerja Kumar. She was on her way to her maternal house at Raja Ka talab on her two-wheeler

A 45-yr-old woman was killed after being hit by a bus near Harnota gate on Jawali- Jasur gate, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Neerja Kumari. (iStock)
The deceased has been identified as Neerja Kumari.

The deceased has been identified as Neerja Kumari. She was on her way to her maternal house at Raja Ka talab on her two-wheeler.

She was taken to a nearby nursing home and was later shifted to a private hospital in Pathankot, where she succumbed to her head injury. Neerja was a Trained Government Teacher posted at Chamba. Her body was sent for autopsy while the case of negligent driving was registered against the bus driver, said superintendent of police Nurpur Ashok Rattan, adding that investigations against the driver are underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal: Scooter rider killed after ramming into bus
