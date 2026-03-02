Himachal sees 85% rain deficit in February

Due to continuous dry weather, Himachal Pradesh has received 9th lowest rainfall in February since 1901 with 85% rainfall deficit in the month. The highest rainfall deficit of 96% has been recorded in Solan district, followed by 94% in Una and Sirmaur districts each and 93% in Bilaspur. (File)

According to IMD (Shimla) report, the state received large deficient precipitation with departure (-85%) having recorded actual rainfall of 15.7mm against the normal rainfall of 101.8mm in the month of February 2026. All the districts received large deficient rainfall.

The highest rainfall deficit of 96% has been recorded in Solan district, followed by 94% in Una and Sirmaur districts each and 93% in Bilaspur. Kanga and Chamba districts recorded 90% and 89% rainfall deficit in February respectively, while 86% rainfall deficit was recorded in Hamirpur and 83% deficit in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

The weather office said that the state experienced mainly dry weather and few days of isolated precipitation during February with weak activity on many days and normal activity on 4 days. Notably, the highest rainfall was received in the year 1954 (271.8 mm) in the month of February.

Moreover, during the winter season (January – February), Himachal received 22nd lowest Rainfall (103.2 mm) since 1901. The state has received deficient rainfall having a departure of (-45%) with actual rainfall of 103.2 mm against normal rainfall of 187.1 mm in winter.

The lowest rainfall was received in the year 1902 (33.6 mm) and highest rainfall in the year 1954 (468.3 mm) in the winter season.

According to IMD, Hamirpur, Solan and Una districts received normal rainfall; Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts received deficient rainfall and Kinnaur district received large deficient rainfall.

Earlier, the state received normal precipitation (4%) with 88.8 mm actual rainfall against 85.3 mm normal rainfall in January. Prior to that, Himachal received the sixth lowest rainfall in December (2025) since 1901 with 99% rainfall deficit recorded in the month and state recorded ninth lowest rainfall in November (2025) since 1901, with an actual rainfall of 1 mm against a normal rainfall of 19.7 mm which was 95% less.

March weather outlook

According to IMD, there is low to moderate probability (33.5-55%) that many parts of Himachal are very likely to get below normal rainfall and there is low to moderate probability (33.5- 55%) that some parts of Kinnaur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts of the state very likely to get normal rainfall during March.

The weather office has predicted dry weather to continue in the state till March 6, with light rain or snowfall likely at isolated places over high hills on March 7. The minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees during the next 3-4 days over many parts of the state. However, no significant change in maximum temperatures during next 4-5 days over many parts of the state.