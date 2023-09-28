Himachal: Shimla MC mulls imposing dog tax to keep town clean

The Shimla municipal corporation proposes to impose a dog tax ranging from ₹100 to ₹500 a month on pet owners to ensure cleanliness in town. The Shimla municipal corporation proposes to impose a dog tax ranging from ₹ 100 to ₹ 500 a month on pet owners to ensure cleanliness in town. (Representational photo)

The issue of imposing tax on owners to check growing filth caused by their dogs in the city will be discussed during the MC’s monthly meeting on Friday. “We have sought data of registered dogs and asked councillors to ensure pets in their wards are accounted for. The dog tax will be minimal but it will help us keep the town clean,” mayor Surender Chauhan said on Thursday.

He said despite the MC’s warnings, residents allow their dogs to ease themselves on streets. Iconic landmarks, such as Mall Road, are not spared as filth along the roadside is a common sight. At present, MC staff have been clearing the filth. Fining owners has proved to be ineffective so far.

Councillor RR Verma of Kangnadhar proposed the solution to impose a tax for cleanliness. This tax will be collected along with the garbage disposal fee.

At present, the MC charges a registration fee for pet dogs, but a majority of owners have not registered their pets, often to avoid paying the fee.

Of nearly 2,000 families in the city that own dogs, only 200 have registered their pets by paying ₹500 a year.

Besides the dog tax, the MC will discuss proposals to open more liquor vends and devise a compensation plan for flood-hit residents. The MC is in the process of creating a land bank to determine the extent of land it owns within the city. This land could be used for parking facilities.

The proposal to extend water connections beyond city limits will also be on the agenda.

