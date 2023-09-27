Himachal governor reviews works in vibrant villages along China border

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reviewed the works of various centrally sponsored schemes in the vibrant villages along the China border with the district administration in Kinnaur. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participates in the 'Kisan Mela', at the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University Agricultural Science Centre, Nauni, Sharbo, at Kalpa, in Kinnaur on Wednesday. He reviewed the works of various centrally sponsored schemes in the vibrant villages along the China border. (ANI)

Employers are the backbone of any organisation and it is through them that all the government schemes percolate down to the people for their benefit. It becomes mandatory to ensure transparency, fairness and dedication towards the work, said the governor. They should work with more dedication to maintain the continuity of the schemes, he added.

The governor said that all the border villages were designated as the first village under the Vibrant Village programme. “The centrally sponsored schemes should be judiciously implemented in such villages. The exchange of information would only be possible when these villages are developed and equipped with modern facilities. Such schemes should be worked out for these villages which could benefit the people. I have been informed about the shortage of water at some places in these villages,” said the governor, further directing the department concerned to prepare a detailed project report in consultation with the ministry of jal shakti.

The agenda pertaining to Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, Mid-Day Meal Scheme in education department, Samagra Shiksha, Atma Project in agriculture sector, and Integrated Horticulture Mission in horticulture department, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were discussed in the meeting.

Earlier while emphasizing the need for natural farming, Shukla said that adopting this method would not only strengthen the economy of the farmers but also be beneficial for the state.

The governor was speaking on the occasion of ‘Kisan Mela’ organised by Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, at the Agricultural Science Centre, Sharbo at Kalpa in Kinnaur district here on Tuesday.

He said that in the G-20 Summit, heads of states of various countries were served millet meals obtained from natural farming in India. “We will have to shift our focus on natural farming and producing natural products so as to consume a nourishing diet,” said Shukla. He said that there was a vast potential for millet farming in Kinnaur district and the farmers should take advantage of this. He emphasised on encouraging the cultivation of black cumin and asked the scientists of the horticulture university to work in this direction and encourage and train farmers. He urged the district administration to develop the marketing system and support self-help groups for marketing their produce.

The governor also honoured the progressive farmers on the occasion and visited the exhibition showcasing natural farm products.

Earlier, Indra Dev, acting vice-chancellor of horticulture university and director, extension education, welcomed the governor and briefed him about the activities of the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Centre, Sharbo.

The progressive farmers also shared their experiences regarding apple farming, women empowerment and agriculture, natural farming, medicinal plants and beekeeping etc.

