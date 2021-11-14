Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal: State records 123 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths
chandigarh news

Himachal: State records 123 fresh Covid cases, 9 deaths

Nine patients succumbed to Covid in Himachal even as 123 fresh cases surfaced in the state on Saturday
Kangra is the worst hit district in Himacha with 51,401 Covid cases, followed by 31,777 in Mandi and 27,655 in Shimla (AP)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

Nine patients succumbed to Covid in Himachal even as 123 fresh cases surfaced in the state on Saturday. With this, the state's caseload went to 2,25,712 while the death toll mounted to 3,795.

The highest 45 cases were reported from Kangra, followed by 21 from Hamirpur, 12 each from Mandi, Solan and Una, six from Chamba, 11 from Shimla, and one Covid case each from Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active Covid case count has come down to 1,100 while the recoveries reached 2,20,800 after 137 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst hit district with 51,401 Covid cases, followed by 31,777 in Mandi and 27,655 in Shimla.

