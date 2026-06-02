Himachal strengthening preparedness to meet climate challenges: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday that Himachal Pradesh is ecologically fragile. Natural disasters witnessed during the last three years have compelled us to shift from relief-centric governance to resilience-centric governance. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday that Himachal Pradesh is ecologically fragile. Natural disasters witnessed during the last three years have compelled us to shift from relief-centric governance to resilience-centric governance. (File)

“HP-READY is our roadmap to protect lives, livelihoods and developmental assets,” he said.

He added that the project reflects the government’s commitment that development without resilience is not sustainable.”

He said that the initiative would prioritize vulnerable districts and communities while strengthening disaster management capacity at the grassroots level to ensure that the growth trajectory of the state remains protected from climate-related disruptions.

“In the wake of the increasing incidence of natural disasters and the growing threat they pose, the state government is strengthening its preparedness to safeguard lives and build resilient infrastructure capable of effectively addressing such challenges. In this direction, the government has launched ₹2,688 crore Himachal Pradesh Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery (HP-READY) Project to enhance disaster resilience across the State. The project is being implemented from January, 2026 to November, 2030 with a strong focus on disaster preparedness, mitigation and recovery mechanisms,” he said.

The CM said being a hilly state and increasingly witnessing the adverse impacts of global warming, Himachal remains highly vulnerable to natural calamities. Over the past three years, the state has experienced more than 66 cloudbursts, 234 landslides and 121 flash floods, resulting in extensive loss of human lives and causing severe damage to public infrastructure and private property amounting to thousands of crores and also affecting normal day-to-day life.

He said the HP-READY Project aims to restore and strengthen disaster-affected public infrastructure, including transport networks, water supply schemes, sanitation systems and power infrastructure in vulnerable and affected regions. “The project will also focus on revitalizing livelihoods and employment opportunities while developing a comprehensive disaster risk financing and insurance framework. In addition, it envisages institutional capacity building to establish robust and systematic financial mechanisms for disaster resilience,” he added.