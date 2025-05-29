Himachal to fill 937 posts of teachers: Education minister

The state government to fill 937 posts of teachers through state selection commission, said education minister Rohit Thakur. Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

“The government is committed to ensure quality education in all sections of the society. In the coming time, 937 posts of TGT arts, medical and non-medical will be filled by the state selection commission, the application process of which has started. Along with this, more than 1,800 JBT posts will also be filled soon through the commission.”

The education minister was speaking at a school function in Rohru. Expressing concern over the increasing trend of drug addiction, the education minister said that it is very important for all of us to make united efforts to stop the increasing effect of drug addiction among the youth, especially school children.

After this, the minister also inspected the construction work of the sports hostel building under construction at a cost of ₹2.66 crore. It is worth mentioning that volleyball and football training will be provided in this hostel. Earlier, this hostel had 12 seats in volleyball which have been increased to 20.