Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal to fill 937 posts of teachers: Education minister

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
May 29, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Expressing concern over the increasing trend of drug addiction, the education minister said that it is very important for all of us to make united efforts to stop the increasing effect of drug addiction among the youth, especially school children

The state government to fill 937 posts of teachers through state selection commission, said education minister Rohit Thakur.

Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)
Himachal education minister Rohit Thakur (File)

“The government is committed to ensure quality education in all sections of the society. In the coming time, 937 posts of TGT arts, medical and non-medical will be filled by the state selection commission, the application process of which has started. Along with this, more than 1,800 JBT posts will also be filled soon through the commission.”

The education minister was speaking at a school function in Rohru. Expressing concern over the increasing trend of drug addiction, the education minister said that it is very important for all of us to make united efforts to stop the increasing effect of drug addiction among the youth, especially school children.

After this, the minister also inspected the construction work of the sports hostel building under construction at a cost of 2.66 crore. It is worth mentioning that volleyball and football training will be provided in this hostel. Earlier, this hostel had 12 seats in volleyball which have been increased to 20.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal to fill 937 posts of teachers: Education minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On