Himachal to launch 150-crore scheme to boost natural farming

The Himachal Pradesh government has unveiled a new initiative, the HIM-UNNATI scheme, aimed at promoting natural farming across the state. (PTI File)

With an allocation of ₹150 crore, this scheme will bolster the efforts of approximately 1.92 lakh farmers already practising chemical-free farming on over 32,149 hectares of land. The programme will focus on making the agriculture sector economically viable through a cluster-based development model and promoting natural farming.

Under HIM-UNNATI, the government will consolidate smallholding farmers to enable bulk production, ensuring a sufficient marketable surplus. The initiative will also integrate various ongoing agricultural schemes and coordinate with departments such as animal husbandry, horticulture, fisheries, and rural development to maximize the scheme’s impact.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The scheme would particularly benefit small and marginal farmers, women farmers, and those from weaker sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and below poverty line (BPL) families. The scheme is expected to generate self-employment opportunities for approximately 50,000 farmers through the creation of 2,600 focused agricultural clusters. Additionally, it is anticipated to increase productivity by 15-20% in vegetables and cereals in the state.”