Himachal to offer 50% subsidy on electric, 30% on diesel buses: Sukhu

The state government is set to roll down Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojana Phase-IV to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth while strengthening public transport connectivity and promoting environmentally sustainable mobility across Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the scheme reflects the state government’s commitment to empowering unemployed youth. (HT File)

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To encourage participation, the government will provide 50% capital subsidy for the purchase of electric buses and 30% capital subsidy for diesel buses to eligible beneficiaries for operations on about 1,000 identified routes across the state. In addition, beneficiaries will receive a monthly operational incentive of ₹65,000 for electric and ₹50,000 for diesel buses for a period of five years.

Passenger buses with a minimum seating capacity of 32 passengers, both diesel and electric, will be eligible.

In a statement issued on Monday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the scheme reflects the state government’s commitment to empowering unemployed youth by enabling them to establish sustainable transport enterprises with reduced financial burden.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh, aged between 25 and 50 years, possess a valid heavy driving licence with at least three years’ experience, and should be personally operating the vehicle. Preference will be accorded to candidates registered with employment exchanges in the state, while the selection process will primarily be based on annual family income, giving priority to economically weaker applicants.

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{{^usCountry}} To ensure efficient and transparent service delivery, all buses will be equipped with GPS-based vehicle tracking systems and their operations will be monitored regularly. Women passengers travelling in buses operating under the scheme will receive a 50% concession in fare, while school students up to Class 12 will be provided concessional travel through a special pass system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To ensure efficient and transparent service delivery, all buses will be equipped with GPS-based vehicle tracking systems and their operations will be monitored regularly. Women passengers travelling in buses operating under the scheme will receive a 50% concession in fare, while school students up to Class 12 will be provided concessional travel through a special pass system. {{/usCountry}}

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