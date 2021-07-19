Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal to spend 846 crore on developing tribal areas this fiscal

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has earmarked around 9% of the total state plan for the tribal area development programme this financial year as the tribal community comprises around 5.71% of the state’s population.

The size of the tribal area development programme was increased to 567 crore in 2018-19, 639 crores in 2019-20 and 711 crore in 2020-21. This year, the allotment was increased to 846 crore.Under the border area development scheme, the Centre will provide 25 crore and the state 2.78 crore.

Under the programme, the state will spend 244 crore on transport, roads and bridges and construction of buildings, 84 lakh on telemedicine facility in the tribal areas of Pangi and Bharmour.

As per the 20 Point Programme, 8,669 targets were achieved against the 7,095 targets set in 2018-19, while 7,509 targets were achieved against the 6,829 targets set for 2020-21.

So far, the state has received 32 crore for building three new Eklavya Model Residential Schools at Bharmour, Pangi and Lahaul At present, 554 students belonging to the scheduled tribe category are studying at four Eklavya Adarsh Residential Schools.

A state-level monitoring committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of the chief secretary for speedy implementation of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 in tribal areas and non-tribal areas. After the panchayat elections in the state, the process of formation of district and sub-division level committees is in progress. So far, five district-level, 35 sub-divisional level committees have been constituted and 17,503 forest rights committees have been constituted at village level.

