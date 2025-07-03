Himachal: Two more FIRs against NHAI officials for ‘misbehaviour’

Two more cases have been registered against officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), now on the complaint of residents of Chamiyana panchayat, for “misbehavior and manhandling” the residents. So far, three cases have been registered in Dhalli police station against NHAI technical manager Achal Jindal and Yogesh, a site engineer. This comes after panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh was booked on Jindal’s complaint for allegedly assaulting him during a site inspection where a five-storeyed residential building had collapsed in the Bhattakufer area of Shimla on Monday. Both the cases have been registered under sections 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (multiple individuals act together with a shared intention to commit an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Dhalli police station.

One complaint was filed by Nihal Thakur, ward member of Chamiyana panchayat, while another was lodged by Anil Kumar, Het Ram Thakur, Surender Chauhan, KR Mehta, Anil Verma, Sohan Thakur, Rajesh Thakur and Ashok Rajta, all residents of Sanjay Van Colony, Bhattakuffer, Shimla. In both the complaints, Jindal and Yogesh have been accused of misbehavior and manhandling the residents.

In his complaint, Nihal Thakur said that he along with other residents told NHAI officials during an inspection that the house collapsed due to their negligence as retaining walls were not constructed. “While misbehaving with us, Jindal said NHAI is getting this work done and will adequately compensate and such minor incidents keep happening (referring to building collapse),” alleged Thakur.

Residents of Sanjay Van Colony accused NHAI officials of misbehaving with them and roughing them up to stop them from meeting minister Anirudh.

Cops have already registered a case against NHAI and the company engaged in the four-laning, for criminal negligence on the complaint of Ranjana Verma after the five storey building had collapsed in Shimla’s Bhattakufer. Ranjana in her complaint accused NHAI and the company engaged in the four-laning, of negligence. According to Ranjana Verma, cracks had already appeared near her building due to the four-lane construction. On Monday, suddenly the entire building collapsed.